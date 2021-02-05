Pfizer Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 593.49 crore, up 10.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 593.49 crore in December 2020 up 10.28% from Rs. 538.18 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 141.24 crore in December 2020 up 1.57% from Rs. 139.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 211.34 crore in December 2020 up 10.27% from Rs. 191.66 crore in December 2019.

Pfizer EPS has increased to Rs. 30.87 in December 2020 from Rs. 30.40 in December 2019.

Pfizer shares closed at 4,496.60 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 2.77% returns over the last 6 months and 9.91% over the last 12 months.