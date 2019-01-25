Pfizer Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 513.79 crore, up 12.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 513.79 crore in December 2018 up 12.54% from Rs. 456.54 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.94 crore in December 2018 up 51.24% from Rs. 87.24 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 218.68 crore in December 2018 up 45.78% from Rs. 150.01 crore in December 2017.

Pfizer EPS has increased to Rs. 28.84 in December 2018 from Rs. 19.07 in December 2017.

Pfizer shares closed at 2,682.55 on January 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 4.37% returns over the last 6 months and 21.66% over the last 12 months.