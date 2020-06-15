Pfizer Q4 profit dips 6% to Rs 103 crore, operating margin contracts

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer on June 15 reported March quarter profit at Rs 103 crore, registering a 5.9 percent decline compared to Rs 109.5 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The decline was limited due to tax write-back during the quarter, while the earnings were impacted by COVID-19-led lockdown.

Revenue from operations saw a year-on-year drop of 6.3 percent at Rs 502 crore in the quarter ended March 2020.

"In view of the continued uncertainties and its inability to predict the extent and duration of COVID-19 situation, the company currently is unable to predict any future impact on its business operations," Pfizer said in its BSE filing.

The company will continue to ensure the supply of essential medicines and take steps to mitigate any risks associated with COVID-19 pandemic, it added.

At the operational level, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 28 percent year-on-year to Rs 108.7 crore and margin declined 660 basis points to 21.6 percent in Q4FY20.

In the full year FY20, Pfizer reported a 18.7 percent increase in profit at Rs 509.13 crore and 3.4 percent rise in revenue at Rs 2,151.65 crore compared to the previous year.

The company said the board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2020.