you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 03:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pfizer Q3 net profit up 5% to Rs 139cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 131.94 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Pfizer Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

PTI
 
 
Drug firm Pfizer Ltd on Friday reported a 5.39 percent rise in net profit to Rs 139.06 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.



Revenue from operations stood at Rs 538.18 crore for the quarter under consideration, as against Rs 513.79 crore in the same period a year ago.

Shares of Pfizer Ltd were trading at Rs 4,350 per scrip on BSE, down 5.24 percent.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 03:15 pm

tags #earnings #Pfizer #Q3 #Results

