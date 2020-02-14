Pfizer Q3 net profit up 5% to Rs 139cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 131.94 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Pfizer Ltd said in a filing to BSE.
Drug firm Pfizer Ltd on Friday reported a 5.39 percent rise in net profit to Rs 139.06 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 538.18 crore for the quarter under consideration, as against Rs 513.79 crore in the same period a year ago.
Shares of Pfizer Ltd were trading at Rs 4,350 per scrip on BSE, down 5.24 percent.
First Published on Feb 14, 2020 03:15 pm