MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Pfizer Q3 net profit up 1.56% at Rs 141 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 139.06 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Pfizer said in a filing to BSE.

PTI
February 05, 2021 / 06:33 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Pfizer on Friday reported a 1.56 percent rise in its net profit to Rs 141.24 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 139.06 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Pfizer said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 593.49 crore for the quarter under consideration.

It was Rs 538.18 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of Pfizer closed at Rs 4,516.60 per scrip on BSE, up 0.37 percent from their previous close.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Pfizer #Results
first published: Feb 5, 2021 06:33 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 50 lakh Indians have been vaccinated so far; Pfizer withdraws emergency use application in India

Coronavirus Essential | 50 lakh Indians have been vaccinated so far; Pfizer withdraws emergency use application in India

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.