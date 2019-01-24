App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 09:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pfizer Q3 net profit at Rs 131.94 crore

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Drug firm Pfizer on Thursday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 131.94 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018. It had reported a net profit of Rs 87.24 crore in the October-December quarter of the last financial year, Pfizer said in a BSE filing.

Pfizer's total income was Rs 578.14 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 488.62 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Meanwhile, the company said that its result was not comparable as sales for the nine months ended December 2017 include excise duty up to June 30, 2017.

Pfizer's total expenses stood at Rs 377.52 crore.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 09:30 pm

tags #BSE #earnings #Pfizer #Results

