Pfizer Q3 net profit at Rs 131.94 crore

Drug firm Pfizer on Thursday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 131.94 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018. It had reported a net profit of Rs 87.24 crore in the October-December quarter of the last financial year, Pfizer said in a BSE filing.
Pfizer's total income was Rs 578.14 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 488.62 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
Meanwhile, the company said that its result was not comparable as sales for the nine months ended December 2017 include excise duty up to June 30, 2017.