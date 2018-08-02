Pfizer Q1 net profit up 61% to Rs 92 cr

Drug firm Pfizer today reported 60.64 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 91.84 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2018-19. It had posted net profit of Rs 57.17 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Pfizer Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

Standalone revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 512.31 crore for the April-June quarter of the current fiscal. It was Rs 432.59 crore for the year-ago period.

Shares of Pfizer Ltd were trading 3.6 percent up at Rs 2,768 in the afternoon on BSE.