App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 02:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pfizer Q1 net profit up 61% to Rs 92 cr

Standalone revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 512.31 crore for the April-June quarter of the current fiscal. It was Rs 432.59 crore for the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Pfizer today reported 60.64 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 91.84 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2018-19. It had posted net profit of Rs 57.17 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Pfizer Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

Standalone revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 512.31 crore for the April-June quarter of the current fiscal. It was Rs 432.59 crore for the year-ago period.

Shares of Pfizer Ltd were trading 3.6 percent up at Rs 2,768 in the afternoon on BSE.
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 02:39 pm

tags #BSE #earnings #Pfizer #Results

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.