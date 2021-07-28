MARKET NEWS

Pfizer Q1 net profit up 61% to Rs 200 crore

PTI
July 28, 2021 / 04:09 PM IST
 
 
Drug firm Pfizer Ltd on Wednesday reported a 60.63 percent rise in its net profit to Rs 199.91 crore for the quarter ended in June mainly on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 124.45 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Pfizer Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 749.17 crore for the quarter under consideration.

It was Rs 514.89 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of Pfizer Ltd closed at Rs 6,020.25 per scrip on BSE, up 0.22 percent from its previous close.

first published: Jul 28, 2021 04:07 pm

