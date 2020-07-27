App
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2020 09:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pfizer Q1 net profit up 10% at Rs 124.45 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 112.81 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Pfizer Ltd said in a BSE filing.

Drug firm Pfizer on Monday reported a 10.31 percent rise in its net profit to Rs 124.45 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 514.89 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 544.40 crore for the same period a year ago.

The company will continue to ensure supply of essential medicines and take steps to mitigate any risks associated with COVID-19 pandemic, Pfizer said.

Shares of Pfizer Ltd closed at Rs 4,371 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.67 percent from its previous close.
First Published on Jul 27, 2020 09:45 pm

