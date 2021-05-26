MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Pfizer Q4 net profit declines 2% at Rs 100.55 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 103.01 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Pfizer Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
May 26, 2021 / 06:18 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Pfizer Ltd on Wednesday reported a 2.38 percent decline in net profit to Rs 100.55 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 103.01 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Pfizer Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 534.76 crore for the quarter under consideration.

It was Rs 502.01 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

For the full financial year 2020-21, the net profit of the company was Rs 497.61 crore as against Rs 509.13 crore in the previous fiscal, the filing said.

Close

Revenue from operations for the fiscal year ended March 2021 stood at Rs 2,238.55 crore.

It was Rs 2,151.65 crore in 2019-20.

The Board of Directors of the company has recommended a normal dividend of Rs 30 per equity share of Rs 10 each and a special dividend of Rs 5 per share, aggregating to a total dividend of Rs 35 per share for 2020-21, the filing said.

Shares of Pfizer Ltd ended at Rs 5,266.15 per scrip on BSE, up 0.28 percent from its previous close.
PTI
TAGS: #Pfizer Ltd #Results
first published: May 26, 2021 06:18 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.