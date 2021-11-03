MARKET NEWS

Pfizer Ltd Q2 net profit up 9% to Rs 143 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 131.37 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Pfizer Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.

PTI
November 03, 2021 / 09:26 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
Drug firm Pfizer Ltd on Wednesday reported an 8.81 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 142.95 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 131.37 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Pfizer Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 636.26 crore for the quarter under consideration, as against Rs 595.41 crore a year ago, it added.

"During the quarter the company has entered into a business transfer agreement with Mylan Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd to transfer certain primarily off-patented and generic established medicines business (Upjohn Business) as a going concern for a consideration of Rs 180.48 crore," Pfizer Ltd said.

Completion of transaction is subject to fulfilment of certain conditions as set out in the agreement, it added.

The Upjohn business comprises six brands -- Lyrica, Viagra, Celebrex, Amlogard, Daxid and Dilantin.

Revenue for the Upjohn business for the quarter ended September 2021 is Rs 21.1 crore, the filing said.

Shares of Pfizer Ltd closed at Rs 5,028.35 on BSE, down 1 per cent from its previous close.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Pfizer Ltd #Results
first published: Nov 3, 2021 09:26 pm

