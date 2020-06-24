PFC Q4 net profit down nearly 80% at Rs 693.71 crore

Total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 16,254.65 crore from Rs 14,387.92 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Power Finance Corporation on Wednesday reported about 80 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 693.71 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,391.27 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2019, a regulatory filing said.
Total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 16,254.65 crore from Rs 14,387.92 crore in the year-ago quarter.
For fiscal year 2019-20, consolidated net profit declined to Rs 9,477.24 crore from Rs 12,640.27 crore in 2018-19.
