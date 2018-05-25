App
May 25, 2018 02:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PFC Q4 net profit at Rs 935.6 crore on lower provisions

The profits improved due to lower provisions for bad loans

State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) posted a net profit of Rs 935.6 crore missing estimates for the March quarter, though it saw an improvement in interest income and reduction in expenses.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 3,409.5 crore in the fourth quarter of FY17 due to high provisions for bad loans. Expenses dipped 43 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,931.09 crore in Q4.

A Reuters poll of equity analysts had estimated net profit at Rs 1,207 crore.

The revenue from operations rose 7.7 percent YoY to Rs 6,162.4 crore in Q4. Provisions stood at Rs 307.01 crore in Q4 compared to Rs 4,479.33 crore a year ago.

The other income rose by 176 percent YoY to Rs 214.30 crore YoY in Q4.

At 2 pm, the shares of PFC were trading at Rs 78.55 per share on BSE, up 3.97 percent from the previous day’s close.

