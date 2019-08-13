PFC Q1 net up 1.24% to Rs 2,899 crore

State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on August 13 reported a marginal rise of 1.24 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,899.74 crore for June quarter despite higher revenues.

The firm had posted a net profit of Rs 2,864.07 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

PFC's total income increased to Rs 14,607.86 crore as against Rs 13,345.55 crore in the year-ago period.