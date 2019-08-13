PFC Q1 net up 1.24% to Rs 2,899 crore

The firm had posted a net profit of Rs 2,864.07 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a filing to the BSE.
State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on August 13 reported a marginal rise of 1.24 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,899.74 crore for June quarter despite higher revenues.
PFC's total income increased to Rs 14,607.86 crore as against Rs 13,345.55 crore in the year-ago period.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 12,640.27 crore in 2018-19 and its total income was Rs 54,156.83 crore.
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 05:18 pm