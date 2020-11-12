PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 04:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

PFC net profit jumps 72% to Rs 4,290 crore in September quarter

The company's net profit was Rs 2,497 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2019, a BSE filing said.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on November 12 reported a 72 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,290 crore in the July-September quarter on account of higher revenues.

Its net profit was Rs 2,497 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2019, a BSE filing said.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 18,171.41 crore in the said quarter from Rs 15,537.55 crore in the same period a year ago.
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 04:52 pm

tags #Business #Power Finance Corporation #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.