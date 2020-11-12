PFC net profit jumps 72% to Rs 4,290 crore in September quarter

State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on November 12 reported a 72 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,290 crore in the July-September quarter on account of higher revenues.

Its net profit was Rs 2,497 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2019, a BSE filing said.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 18,171.41 crore in the said quarter from Rs 15,537.55 crore in the same period a year ago.