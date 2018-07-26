App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 09:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Petronet reports 34% rise in Q1 net

PTI
 
 
Petronet LNG Ltd, India's biggest importer of liquefied natural gas, today reported a 34 percent jump in its April-June quarter net profit on the back of higher gas processing.

Net profit in the first quarter of 2018-19 fiscal at Rs 587 crore was higher than Rs 438 crore net profit in the same period of the previous fiscal, Petronet CEO & Managing Director Prabhat Singh told reporters here.

The profit was higher "because we have done higher volumes and there was an increase in re-gasification capacity utilization," he said.

Petronet's mainstay 15 million tonnes a year facility at Dahej in Gujarat processed 17 percent higher imported gas at 214 trillion British thermal units at 111 percent of the capacity. Capacity utilization in April-June 2017 was 96 percent.

Its 5 million tonnes a year Kochi terminal in Kerala however had a capacity utilization of just 10 percent in absence of pipelines to carry gas to consumers.

"Hopefully, the pipeline would come up by the end of the calendar year which would raise capacity utilisation," he said.

Overall, Petronet processed 14 percent higher gas volumes at 220 TBtus during the first quarter.

"We have a record profit before tax of Rs 901 crore in the quarter," Singh said.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 09:25 pm

