Petronet LNG Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,985.73 crore, up 47.84% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Petronet LNG are:

Net Sales at Rs 15,985.73 crore in September 2022 up 47.84% from Rs. 10,813.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 744.25 crore in September 2022 down 9.57% from Rs. 823.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,267.19 crore in September 2022 down 8.07% from Rs. 1,378.49 crore in September 2021.

Petronet LNG EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.96 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.49 in September 2021.

Petronet LNG shares closed at 209.35 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.24% returns over the last 6 months and -11.14% over the last 12 months.

Petronet LNG
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15,985.73 14,263.82 10,813.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15,985.73 14,263.82 10,813.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14,557.98 12,900.59 9,260.15
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.29 45.44 56.08
Depreciation 192.21 191.24 193.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 211.51 253.40 200.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 980.74 873.15 1,103.27
Other Income 94.24 141.76 81.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,074.98 1,014.91 1,184.91
Interest 81.10 77.85 79.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 993.88 937.06 1,105.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 993.88 937.06 1,105.47
Tax 249.63 236.16 282.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 744.25 700.90 823.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 744.25 700.90 823.02
Equity Share Capital 1,500.00 1,500.00 1,500.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 12,694.22 12,626.37 11,083.19
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.96 4.67 5.49
Diluted EPS 4.96 4.67 5.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.96 4.67 5.49
Diluted EPS 4.96 4.67 5.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:22 pm
