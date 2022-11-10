Petronet LNG Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,985.73 crore, up 47.84% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Petronet LNG are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15,985.73 crore in September 2022 up 47.84% from Rs. 10,813.08 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 744.25 crore in September 2022 down 9.57% from Rs. 823.02 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,267.19 crore in September 2022 down 8.07% from Rs. 1,378.49 crore in September 2021.

    Petronet LNG EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.96 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.49 in September 2021.

    Petronet LNG shares closed at 209.35 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.24% returns over the last 6 months and -11.14% over the last 12 months.

    Petronet LNG
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15,985.7314,263.8210,813.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15,985.7314,263.8210,813.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14,557.9812,900.599,260.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.2945.4456.08
    Depreciation192.21191.24193.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses211.51253.40200.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax980.74873.151,103.27
    Other Income94.24141.7681.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,074.981,014.911,184.91
    Interest81.1077.8579.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax993.88937.061,105.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax993.88937.061,105.47
    Tax249.63236.16282.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities744.25700.90823.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period744.25700.90823.02
    Equity Share Capital1,500.001,500.001,500.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves12,694.2212,626.3711,083.19
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.964.675.49
    Diluted EPS4.964.675.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.964.675.49
    Diluted EPS4.964.675.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
