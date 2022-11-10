Petronet LNG Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,985.73 crore, up 47.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15,985.73 crore in September 2022 up 47.84% from Rs. 10,813.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 744.25 crore in September 2022 down 9.57% from Rs. 823.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,267.19 crore in September 2022 down 8.07% from Rs. 1,378.49 crore in September 2021.

Petronet LNG EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.96 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.49 in September 2021.

Petronet LNG shares closed at 209.35 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.24% returns over the last 6 months and -11.14% over the last 12 months.