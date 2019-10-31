Petronet LNG Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9,361.18 crore, down 12.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,361.18 crore in September 2019 down 12.88% from Rs. 10,745.34 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,103.14 crore in September 2019 up 95.96% from Rs. 562.95 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,258.00 crore in September 2019 up 26.41% from Rs. 995.20 crore in September 2018.

Petronet LNG EPS has increased to Rs. 7.35 in September 2019 from Rs. 3.75 in September 2018.

Petronet LNG shares closed at 285.50 on October 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 18.39% returns over the last 6 months and 31.20% over the last 12 months.