Petronet LNG Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 10,745.34 crore, up 38.29% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 10,745.34 crore in September 2018 up 38.29% from Rs. 7,770.23 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 562.95 crore in September 2018 down 4.39% from Rs. 588.78 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 995.20 crore in September 2018 down 0.55% from Rs. 1,000.66 crore in September 2017.

Petronet LNG EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.75 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.93 in September 2017.

Petronet LNG shares closed at 225.40 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -0.22% returns over the last 6 months and -14.31% over the last 12 months.