Petronet LNG Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,160.37 crore, up 47.33% Y-o-Y

May 12, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Petronet LNG are:

Net Sales at Rs 11,160.37 crore in March 2022 up 47.33% from Rs. 7,575.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 750.14 crore in March 2022 up 20.34% from Rs. 623.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,254.30 crore in March 2022 up 10% from Rs. 1,140.24 crore in March 2021.

Petronet LNG EPS has increased to Rs. 5.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.16 in March 2021.

Petronet LNG shares closed at 213.40 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.92% returns over the last 6 months and -13.20% over the last 12 months.

Petronet LNG
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11,160.37 12,597.22 7,575.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11,160.37 12,597.22 7,575.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9,782.82 10,694.95 6,281.67
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 42.81 35.28 42.95
Depreciation 189.63 193.64 202.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 165.68 134.84 159.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 979.43 1,538.51 888.26
Other Income 85.24 71.85 49.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,064.67 1,610.36 937.41
Interest 80.29 77.57 81.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 984.38 1,532.79 856.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 984.38 1,532.79 856.12
Tax 234.24 389.27 232.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 750.14 1,143.52 623.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 750.14 1,143.52 623.37
Equity Share Capital 1,500.00 1,500.00 1,500.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 11,925.47 11,176.71 10,149.50
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.00 7.62 4.16
Diluted EPS 5.00 7.62 4.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.00 7.62 4.16
Diluted EPS 5.00 7.62 4.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 12, 2022 12:11 pm
