    Petronet LNG Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,160.37 crore, up 47.33% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Petronet LNG are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11,160.37 crore in March 2022 up 47.33% from Rs. 7,575.32 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 750.14 crore in March 2022 up 20.34% from Rs. 623.37 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,254.30 crore in March 2022 up 10% from Rs. 1,140.24 crore in March 2021.

    Petronet LNG EPS has increased to Rs. 5.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.16 in March 2021.

    Petronet LNG shares closed at 213.40 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.92% returns over the last 6 months and -13.20% over the last 12 months.

    Petronet LNG
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11,160.3712,597.227,575.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11,160.3712,597.227,575.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9,782.8210,694.956,281.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost42.8135.2842.95
    Depreciation189.63193.64202.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses165.68134.84159.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax979.431,538.51888.26
    Other Income85.2471.8549.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,064.671,610.36937.41
    Interest80.2977.5781.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax984.381,532.79856.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax984.381,532.79856.12
    Tax234.24389.27232.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities750.141,143.52623.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period750.141,143.52623.37
    Equity Share Capital1,500.001,500.001,500.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves11,925.4711,176.7110,149.50
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.007.624.16
    Diluted EPS5.007.624.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.007.624.16
    Diluted EPS5.007.624.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 12, 2022 12:11 pm
