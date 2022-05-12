Petronet LNG Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,160.37 crore, up 47.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,160.37 crore in March 2022 up 47.33% from Rs. 7,575.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 750.14 crore in March 2022 up 20.34% from Rs. 623.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,254.30 crore in March 2022 up 10% from Rs. 1,140.24 crore in March 2021.

Petronet LNG EPS has increased to Rs. 5.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.16 in March 2021.

Petronet LNG shares closed at 213.40 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.92% returns over the last 6 months and -13.20% over the last 12 months.