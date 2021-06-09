Petronet LNG Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7,575.32 crore, down 11.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,575.32 crore in March 2021 down 11.58% from Rs. 8,567.15 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 623.37 crore in March 2021 up 73.63% from Rs. 359.02 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,140.24 crore in March 2021 up 45.44% from Rs. 784.00 crore in March 2020.

Petronet LNG EPS has increased to Rs. 4.16 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.39 in March 2020.

Petronet LNG shares closed at 248.15 on June 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given -5.11% returns over the last 6 months and -3.71% over the last 12 months.