Petronet LNG Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7,575.32 crore, down 11.58% Y-o-Y

June 09, 2021 / 12:55 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Petronet LNG are:

Net Sales at Rs 7,575.32 crore in March 2021 down 11.58% from Rs. 8,567.15 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 623.37 crore in March 2021 up 73.63% from Rs. 359.02 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,140.24 crore in March 2021 up 45.44% from Rs. 784.00 crore in March 2020.

Petronet LNG EPS has increased to Rs. 4.16 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.39 in March 2020.

Petronet LNG shares closed at 248.15 on June 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given -5.11% returns over the last 6 months and -3.71% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations7,575.327,328.238,567.15
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations7,575.327,328.238,567.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials6,281.675,843.377,435.97
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost42.9534.3328.91
Depreciation202.83192.49194.22
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses159.61115.24404.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax888.261,142.80503.30
Other Income49.15111.0686.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax937.411,253.86589.78
Interest81.2981.50103.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax856.121,172.36486.25
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax856.121,172.36486.25
Tax232.75293.89127.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities623.37878.47359.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period623.37878.47359.02
Equity Share Capital1,500.001,500.001,500.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves10,149.509,528.979,452.97
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.165.862.39
Diluted EPS4.165.862.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.165.862.39
Diluted EPS4.165.862.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Petronet LNG #Results
first published: Jun 9, 2021 12:44 pm

