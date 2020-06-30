Petronet LNG Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8,567.15 crore, up 2.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,567.15 crore in March 2020 up 2.19% from Rs. 8,383.20 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 359.02 crore in March 2020 down 18.44% from Rs. 440.20 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 784.00 crore in March 2020 up 0.69% from Rs. 778.63 crore in March 2019.

Petronet LNG EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.39 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.93 in March 2019.

Petronet LNG shares closed at 262.75 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.49% returns over the last 6 months and 5.90% over the last 12 months.