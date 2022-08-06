 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Petronet LNG Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14,263.82 crore, up 65.9% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Petronet LNG are:

Net Sales at Rs 14,263.82 crore in June 2022 up 65.9% from Rs. 8,597.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 700.90 crore in June 2022 up 10.26% from Rs. 635.67 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,206.15 crore in June 2022 up 7.42% from Rs. 1,122.81 crore in June 2021.

Petronet LNG EPS has increased to Rs. 4.67 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.24 in June 2021.

Petronet LNG shares closed at 213.45 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.33% returns over the last 6 months and -0.95% over the last 12 months.

Petronet LNG
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14,263.82 11,160.37 8,597.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14,263.82 11,160.37 8,597.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12,900.59 9,782.82 7,339.55
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 45.44 42.81 42.89
Depreciation 191.24 189.63 191.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 253.40 165.68 161.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 873.15 979.43 862.67
Other Income 141.76 85.24 68.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,014.91 1,064.67 931.20
Interest 77.85 80.29 80.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 937.06 984.38 851.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 937.06 984.38 851.17
Tax 236.16 234.24 215.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 700.90 750.14 635.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 700.90 750.14 635.67
Equity Share Capital 1,500.00 1,500.00 1,500.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 12,626.37 11,925.47 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.67 5.00 4.24
Diluted EPS 4.67 5.00 4.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.67 5.00 4.24
Diluted EPS 4.67 5.00 4.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:22 am
