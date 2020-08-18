172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|petronet-lng-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-4883-57-crore-down-43-3-y-o-y-5724221.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Petronet LNG Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,883.57 crore, down 43.3% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Petronet LNG are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,883.57 crore in June 2020 down 43.3% from Rs. 8,613.44 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 520.23 crore in June 2020 down 7.15% from Rs. 560.27 crore in June 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 978.32 crore in June 2020 down 13.29% from Rs. 1,128.32 crore in June 2019.

Petronet LNG EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.47 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.74 in June 2019.

Petronet LNG shares closed at 247.30 on August 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.32% returns over the last 6 months and 4.10% over the last 12 months.

Petronet LNG
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations4,883.578,567.158,613.44
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations4,883.578,567.158,613.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials3,836.547,435.977,418.15
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost36.0028.9129.32
Depreciation193.58194.22189.88
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses101.09404.75142.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax716.36503.30834.03
Other Income68.3886.48104.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax784.74589.78938.44
Interest88.14103.53100.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax696.60486.25837.92
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax696.60486.25837.92
Tax176.37127.23277.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities520.23359.02560.27
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period520.23359.02560.27
Equity Share Capital1,500.001,500.001,500.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--9,452.97--
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.472.393.74
Diluted EPS3.472.393.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.472.393.74
Diluted EPS3.472.393.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 18, 2020 04:44 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Petronet LNG #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.