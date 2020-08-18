Petronet LNG Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,883.57 crore, down 43.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,883.57 crore in June 2020 down 43.3% from Rs. 8,613.44 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 520.23 crore in June 2020 down 7.15% from Rs. 560.27 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 978.32 crore in June 2020 down 13.29% from Rs. 1,128.32 crore in June 2019.

Petronet LNG EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.47 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.74 in June 2019.

Petronet LNG shares closed at 247.30 on August 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.32% returns over the last 6 months and 4.10% over the last 12 months.