Petronet LNG Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,775.87 crore, up 25.23% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Petronet LNG are:

Net Sales at Rs 15,775.87 crore in December 2022 up 25.23% from Rs. 12,597.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,180.54 crore in December 2022 up 3.24% from Rs. 1,143.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,859.23 crore in December 2022 up 3.06% from Rs. 1,804.00 crore in December 2021.

Petronet LNG EPS has increased to Rs. 7.87 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.62 in December 2021.

Petronet LNG shares closed at 222.95 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.39% returns over the last 6 months and 3.17% over the last 12 months.

Petronet LNG
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15,775.87 15,985.73 12,597.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15,775.87 15,985.73 12,597.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13,856.71 14,557.98 10,694.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 44.68 43.29 35.28
Depreciation 192.32 192.21 193.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 199.12 211.51 134.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,483.04 980.74 1,538.51
Other Income 183.87 94.24 71.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,666.91 1,074.98 1,610.36
Interest 81.35 81.10 77.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,585.56 993.88 1,532.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,585.56 993.88 1,532.79
Tax 405.02 249.63 389.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,180.54 744.25 1,143.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,180.54 744.25 1,143.52
Equity Share Capital 1,500.00 1,500.00 1,500.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 12,694.22 11,176.71
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.87 4.96 7.62
Diluted EPS 7.87 4.96 7.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.87 4.96 7.62
Diluted EPS 7.87 4.96 7.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jan 23, 2023 09:22 am