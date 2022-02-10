Petronet LNG Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12,597.22 crore, up 71.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12,597.22 crore in December 2021 up 71.9% from Rs. 7,328.23 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,143.52 crore in December 2021 up 30.17% from Rs. 878.47 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,804.00 crore in December 2021 up 24.73% from Rs. 1,446.35 crore in December 2020.

Petronet LNG EPS has increased to Rs. 7.62 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.86 in December 2020.

Petronet LNG shares closed at 218.00 on February 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.20% returns over the last 6 months and -10.05% over the last 12 months.