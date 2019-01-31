Petronet LNG Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 10,097.74 crore, up 30.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,097.74 crore in December 2018 up 30.17% from Rs. 7,757.06 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 565.31 crore in December 2018 up 6.91% from Rs. 528.79 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 936.52 crore in December 2018 up 5.37% from Rs. 888.75 crore in December 2017.

Petronet LNG EPS has increased to Rs. 3.77 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.53 in December 2017.

Petronet LNG shares closed at 225.40 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -1.62% returns over the last 6 months and -12.60% over the last 12 months.