Petronet LNG Q4 earnings miss estimates; profit drops 18% to Rs 614 crore

Petronet LNG on May 3 has registered a 18.1 percent year-on-year decline in standalone profit at Rs 614.25 crore for March FY23 quarter, dented by weak operating numbers.

The standalone revenue from operations for the quarter came in at Rs 13,874 crore, growing 24.3 percent over the corresponding period of last fiscal, the liquified natural gas importer said in its filing to exchanges.

On the operating front, the EBITDA in March quarter fell by 19.3 percent to Rs 943 crore with margin declining 370 basis points to 6.8 percent compared to year-ago period as the input cost remained high, rising 29 percent YoY.

EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

Numbers, barring topline, missed analysts' estimates. The standalone profit was expected at Rs 665 crore on revenue of Rs 13,090 crore for the quarter, and EBITDA was likely at Rs 1,078 crore with margin of 8.3 percent, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

In the full year, state-owned Petronet LNG has reported a 3.3 percent fall in profit at Rs 3,240 crore and the revenue grew by 39 percent to Rs 59,899 crore compared to previous fiscal.

"The board has recommended final dividend of Rs 3 per share for the financial year 2022-23," the company said.

