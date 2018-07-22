Petronet LNG Q1 PAT seen up 31.8% YoY to Rs. 576.7 cr: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Oil & Gas sector. The brokerage house expects Petronet LNG to report net profit at Rs. 576.7 crore up 31.8% year-on-year (up 10.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 50.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 12.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 9,703.2 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 24.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 12.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 923.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.