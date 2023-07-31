Petronet LNG posts 13% rise in net profit at Rs 819 crore in Q1FY24

Petronet LNG

Petronet LNG on July 31 reported consolidated net profit of Rs 819 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2023-24, an increase of 13 percent from the year-ago period.

Petronet LNG CMD A.K. Singh said that capacity utilisation during Q1FY2024 rose to 96 percent which contributed to the company's rise in bottomline.

"The Company was able to achieve higher throughput and robust financial results due to better capacity utilization of its terminals and efficiency in its operations," Petronet LNG said in a press release.

The state-run gas importer had posted net profit of Rs 725 crore in the April-June quarter of FY23.

On a sequential basis, the company’s net profit gained 31 percent, as against Rs 619 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4FY23).

The quarter-on-quarter increase in profit comes in amid softening in LNG (liquefied natural gas) prices.

Petronet LNG’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 11,656.38 crore, lower by 18 percent in the same period last year.

Moreover, on a standalone basis, Petronet's net profit stood at Rs 790 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 26 percent to Rs 1,181.9 crore while margin grew 330 basis to 10.1 percent.

Singh added that use and pay charges for FY2023 stood at Rs 843 crore, outstanding while use and pay charges for 2022 stood at Rs 446 crore.

Petronet LNG's use and pay charges nearly doubled in 2022-23 when compared to 2021-22 when it had booked Rs 415.91 crore as use and pay charges.

The rise in use and pay charges was mainly due to the impact of COVID and the Ukraine-Russia war on the balance sheet of Petronet LNG's customers, Singh said.

Take-or-Pay Gas Contract are contracts used in the oil & gas industry that obligates the buyer to take an agreed minimum quantity of gas at a set contract price over a given period of time or to pay an agreed-on amount if the minimum gas quantity is not taken.

These usually are long-term contracts but can be on a year-to-year basis or shorter periods.

He added that Petronet LNG is working with customers on an amicable solution for its use and pay charges where payment can be received over a period of time. Singh said that no haircut is being considered.

Singh also said, "Renegotiation of long term contact with Qatar Gas is on-going, current contract ends in April 2028," adding, "We are eagerly looking to extend the contract with Qatar Gas for the long term LNG supply contract."

LNG spot prices after a gap of almost three are showing a positive trend, company said. Going forward LNG spot prices are expected to move in a range bound manner, Singh added.

Moreover, the company's CMD said that spot LNG prices are not likely to fall as China is not buying the expected level of LNG. The storage utilization of European countries is around 85 percent.

"If upcoming winter in Europe is harsher than last year, LNG prices may see some volatility," Singh further said, adding, "We are actively engaged with various LNG suppliers for long term LNG contracts."

He also mentioned that the company was not looking to invest in LNG liquification at the moment. "We are negotiating default payments by customers and expect to come up with an amicable solution soon," he added.

"India still has a large potential for LNG consumption," Singh added.

Shares of the company closed 2 percent higher at Rs 233.80 apiece on BSE against previous closing.

Petronet had recently said that rising as global prices have eased. "We get indication from utilisation rate (of gas import terminals)," Petronet Singh had earlier stated.

Petronet LNG operates the country's biggest liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal at Dahej in western India. The terminal has a capacity to import 17.5 million metric tonne per year (tpy) of LNG.

The overall LNG volume processed by the company in the current quarter was 230 TBTU, as against the LNG volume processed in the previous and corresponding quarters, which stood at 185 TBTU and 208 TBTU, reporting growth of 24 percent and 11 percent respectively.