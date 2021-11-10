Petronet LNG Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10,813.08 crore, up 73.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,813.08 crore in September 2021 up 73.4% from Rs. 6,235.78 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 817.61 crore in September 2021 down 11.08% from Rs. 919.47 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,372.58 crore in September 2021 down 8.8% from Rs. 1,505.10 crore in September 2020.

Petronet LNG EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.45 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.13 in September 2020.

Petronet LNG shares closed at 235.60 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given -2.32% returns over the last 6 months and -1.07% over the last 12 months.