English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Petronet LNG Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11,656.38 crore, down 18.28% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Petronet LNG are:Net Sales at Rs 11,656.38 crore in June 2023 down 18.28% from Rs. 14,263.82 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 819.28 crore in June 2023 up 13.03% from Rs. 724.84 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,326.41 crore in June 2023 up 11.63% from Rs. 1,188.17 crore in June 2022.
    Petronet LNG EPS has increased to Rs. 5.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.83 in June 2022.Petronet LNG shares closed at 233.55 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.50% returns over the last 6 months and 3.52% over the last 12 months.
    Petronet LNG
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11,656.3813,873.9314,263.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11,656.3813,873.9314,263.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10,300.8612,637.0712,900.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost50.3534.4645.84
    Depreciation191.85188.57191.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses123.42259.87253.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax989.90753.96872.75
    Other Income144.66131.32124.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,134.56885.28996.93
    Interest74.5590.2177.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,060.01795.07919.08
    Exceptional Items31.55----
    P/L Before Tax1,091.56795.07919.08
    Tax272.28203.83236.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities819.28591.24683.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period819.28591.24683.01
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--27.5641.83
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates819.28618.80724.84
    Equity Share Capital1,500.001,500.001,500.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----12,892.91
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.464.134.83
    Diluted EPS5.464.134.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.464.134.83
    Diluted EPS5.464.134.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Petronet LNG #Results
    first published: Aug 1, 2023 11:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!