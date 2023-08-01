Petronet LNG Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11,656.38 crore, down 18.28% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 11,656.38 13,873.93 14,263.82 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 11,656.38 13,873.93 14,263.82 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 10,300.86 12,637.07 12,900.59 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 50.35 34.46 45.84 Depreciation 191.85 188.57 191.24 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 123.42 259.87 253.40 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 989.90 753.96 872.75 Other Income 144.66 131.32 124.18 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,134.56 885.28 996.93 Interest 74.55 90.21 77.85 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,060.01 795.07 919.08 Exceptional Items 31.55 -- -- P/L Before Tax 1,091.56 795.07 919.08 Tax 272.28 203.83 236.07 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 819.28 591.24 683.01 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 819.28 591.24 683.01 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 27.56 41.83 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 819.28 618.80 724.84 Equity Share Capital 1,500.00 1,500.00 1,500.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 12,892.91 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.46 4.13 4.83 Diluted EPS 5.46 4.13 4.83 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.46 4.13 4.83 Diluted EPS 5.46 4.13 4.83 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited