English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Petronet LNG Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14,263.82 crore, up 65.9% Y-o-Y

    August 06, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Petronet LNG are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14,263.82 crore in June 2022 up 65.9% from Rs. 8,597.90 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 724.84 crore in June 2022 up 8.18% from Rs. 670.06 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,188.17 crore in June 2022 up 6.08% from Rs. 1,120.10 crore in June 2021.

    Petronet LNG EPS has increased to Rs. 4.83 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.47 in June 2021.

    Close

    Petronet LNG shares closed at 213.45 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.33% returns over the last 6 months and -0.95% over the last 12 months.

    Petronet LNG
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14,263.8211,160.378,597.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14,263.8211,160.378,597.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12,900.599,782.827,339.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost45.8443.2442.89
    Depreciation191.24189.63191.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses253.40165.68163.93
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax872.75979.00859.92
    Other Income124.1881.3768.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax996.931,060.37928.49
    Interest77.8580.2980.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax919.08980.08848.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax919.08980.08848.46
    Tax236.07234.71214.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities683.01745.37633.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period683.01745.37633.64
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates41.8345.6136.42
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates724.84790.98670.06
    Equity Share Capital1,500.001,500.001,500.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves12,892.9112,168.09--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.835.274.47
    Diluted EPS4.835.274.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.835.274.47
    Diluted EPS4.835.274.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Petronet LNG #Results
    first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:33 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.