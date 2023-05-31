Pet Plastics Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 85.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pet Plastics are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in March 2023 down 85.58% from Rs. 1.98 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 up 499.63% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 up 560% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.
Pet Plastics EPS has increased to Rs. 6.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.09 in March 2022.
|Pet Plastics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.28
|0.06
|1.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.28
|0.06
|1.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.11
|0.22
|1.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.07
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.05
|0.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.10
|-0.28
|-0.19
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.04
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.33
|-0.24
|0.05
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.33
|-0.24
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.33
|-0.24
|0.05
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.33
|-0.24
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.33
|-0.24
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.52
|-4.74
|1.09
|Diluted EPS
|6.52
|-4.74
|1.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.52
|-4.74
|1.09
|Diluted EPS
|6.52
|-4.74
|1.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited