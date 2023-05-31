Pet Plastics Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 85.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in March 2023 down 85.58% from Rs. 1.98 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 up 499.63% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 up 560% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

Pet Plastics EPS has increased to Rs. 6.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.09 in March 2022.