Pet Plastics Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore, down 37.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore in March 2020 down 37.08% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 down 80.09% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 down 80.77% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2019.

Pet Plastics EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2019.