Pet Plastics Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore, down 37.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pet Plastics are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore in March 2020 down 37.08% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 down 80.09% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 down 80.77% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2019.
Pet Plastics EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2019.
|Pet Plastics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.45
|1.40
|1.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.82
|Total Income From Operations
|1.45
|1.40
|2.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.42
|1.38
|1.58
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|--
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.18
|0.06
|0.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|-0.04
|0.26
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.38
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.34
|0.26
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.34
|0.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.05
|0.34
|0.26
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.05
|0.34
|0.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.05
|0.34
|0.26
|Equity Share Capital
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.02
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.02
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am