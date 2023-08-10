English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Pet Plastics Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.28 crore, down 58.52% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pet Plastics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.28 crore in June 2023 down 58.52% from Rs. 3.09 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 down 280.66% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 down 225% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

    Pet Plastics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.280.283.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.280.283.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.360.112.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.040.05
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.030.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.180.100.11
    Other Income0.030.230.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.150.330.12
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.150.330.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.150.330.11
    Tax----0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.150.330.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.150.330.08
    Equity Share Capital0.500.500.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.066.521.70
    Diluted EPS-3.066.521.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.066.521.70
    Diluted EPS-3.066.521.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pet Plastics #Plastics #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 08:55 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!