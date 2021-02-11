Pet Plastics Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, down 75.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in December 2020 down 75.86% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020 down 130.98% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020 down 129.41% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2019.