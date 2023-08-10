Pet Plastics Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.28 crore, down 58.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.28 crore in June 2023 down 58.52% from Rs. 3.09 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2023 down 344.29% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2023 down 260% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.