Pet Plastics Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 96.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pet Plastics are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 96.95% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 70.94% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 73.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.
|
|Pet Plastics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.06
|2.78
|2.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.06
|2.78
|2.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.22
|3.09
|2.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.04
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.07
|0.08
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-0.44
|-0.15
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.17
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|-0.27
|-0.15
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.26
|-0.27
|-0.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.26
|-0.27
|-0.15
|Tax
|--
|-0.03
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.26
|-0.24
|-0.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.26
|-0.24
|-0.15
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.26
|-0.24
|-0.15
|Equity Share Capital
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.14
|-4.73
|-3.01
|Diluted EPS
|-5.14
|-4.73
|-3.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.14
|-4.73
|-3.01
|Diluted EPS
|-5.14
|-4.73
|-3.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited