Pet Plastics Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 96.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 96.95% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 70.94% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 73.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.