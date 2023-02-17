 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pet Plastics Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 96.95% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:19 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pet Plastics are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 96.95% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 70.94% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 73.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

Pet Plastics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.06 2.78 2.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.06 2.78 2.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.22 3.09 2.04
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.04 0.08
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.07 0.08 0.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.30 -0.44 -0.15
Other Income 0.04 0.17 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.26 -0.27 -0.15
Interest 0.00 -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.26 -0.27 -0.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.26 -0.27 -0.15
Tax -- -0.03 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.26 -0.24 -0.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.26 -0.24 -0.15
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.26 -0.24 -0.15
Equity Share Capital 0.50 0.50 0.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.14 -4.73 -3.01
Diluted EPS -5.14 -4.73 -3.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.14 -4.73 -3.01
Diluted EPS -5.14 -4.73 -3.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited