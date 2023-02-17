English
    Pet Plastics Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 96.95% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pet Plastics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 96.95% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 70.94% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 73.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

    Pet Plastics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.062.782.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.062.782.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.223.092.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.040.08
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.080.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.30-0.44-0.15
    Other Income0.040.17--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.26-0.27-0.15
    Interest0.00--0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.26-0.27-0.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.26-0.27-0.15
    Tax---0.03--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.26-0.24-0.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.26-0.24-0.15
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.26-0.24-0.15
    Equity Share Capital0.500.500.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.14-4.73-3.01
    Diluted EPS-5.14-4.73-3.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.14-4.73-3.01
    Diluted EPS-5.14-4.73-3.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

