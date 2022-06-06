Pesti and Brew Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.29 crore, up 10.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pesti and Brew are:
Net Sales at Rs 105.29 crore in March 2022 up 10.46% from Rs. 95.31 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2022 up 67.82% from Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2022 up 63.9% from Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2021.
|
|Pesti and Brew
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|105.29
|76.02
|95.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|105.29
|76.02
|95.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|73.07
|71.26
|94.29
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|30.24
|1.50
|1.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.70
|0.38
|0.88
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.16
|2.55
|1.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.96
|0.26
|-2.51
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.94
|0.26
|-2.49
|Interest
|0.31
|1.54
|1.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.25
|-1.27
|-3.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.25
|-1.27
|-3.88
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.25
|-1.27
|-3.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.25
|-1.27
|-3.89
|Equity Share Capital
|1.05
|1.05
|1.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.91
|-12.11
|-37.01
|Diluted EPS
|-11.91
|-12.11
|-37.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.91
|-12.11
|-37.01
|Diluted EPS
|-11.91
|-12.11
|-37.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited