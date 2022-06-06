 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pesti and Brew Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.29 crore, up 10.46% Y-o-Y

Jun 06, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pesti and Brew are:

Net Sales at Rs 105.29 crore in March 2022 up 10.46% from Rs. 95.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2022 up 67.82% from Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2022 up 63.9% from Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2021.

 

Pesti and Brew
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 105.29 76.02 95.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 105.29 76.02 95.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 73.07 71.26 94.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 30.24 1.50 1.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.70 0.38 0.88
Depreciation 0.07 0.07 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.16 2.55 1.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.96 0.26 -2.51
Other Income 0.03 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.94 0.26 -2.49
Interest 0.31 1.54 1.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.25 -1.27 -3.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.25 -1.27 -3.88
Tax 0.00 -- 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.25 -1.27 -3.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.25 -1.27 -3.89
Equity Share Capital 1.05 1.05 1.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.91 -12.11 -37.01
Diluted EPS -11.91 -12.11 -37.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.91 -12.11 -37.01
Diluted EPS -11.91 -12.11 -37.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pesti and Brew #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results
first published: Jun 6, 2022 09:33 am
