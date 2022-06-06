Pesti and Brew Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.29 crore, up 10.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.29 crore in March 2022 up 10.46% from Rs. 95.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2022 up 67.82% from Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2022 up 63.9% from Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2021.