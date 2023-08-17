English
    Pesti and Brew Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.68 crore, down 84.28% Y-o-Y

    August 17, 2023 / 04:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pesti and Brew are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.68 crore in June 2023 down 84.28% from Rs. 29.80 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.82 crore in June 2023 up 68.28% from Rs. 5.74 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2023 up 94.03% from Rs. 4.69 crore in June 2022.

    Pesti and Brew
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.6817.11105.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.6817.11105.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.126.4273.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.414.7130.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.220.70
    Depreciation1.530.060.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.533.142.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.972.56-0.96
    Other Income0.150.000.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.812.57-0.94
    Interest0.010.020.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.822.54-1.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.822.54-1.25
    Tax----0.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.822.54-1.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.822.54-1.25
    Equity Share Capital1.381.381.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.0918.50-11.91
    Diluted EPS-2.0918.50-11.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.0918.50-11.91
    Diluted EPS-2.0918.50-11.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 17, 2023 04:44 pm

