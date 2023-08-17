Pesti and Brew Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.68 crore, down 84.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.68 crore in June 2023 down 84.28% from Rs. 29.80 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.82 crore in June 2023 up 68.28% from Rs. 5.74 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2023 up 94.03% from Rs. 4.69 crore in June 2022.