Pesti and Brew Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.80 crore, down 1.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.80 crore in June 2022 down 1.67% from Rs. 30.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.74 crore in June 2022 down 16.25% from Rs. 4.93 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.69 crore in June 2022 down 37.94% from Rs. 3.40 crore in June 2021.