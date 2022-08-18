 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pesti and Brew Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.80 crore, down 1.67% Y-o-Y

Aug 18, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pesti and Brew are:

Net Sales at Rs 29.80 crore in June 2022 down 1.67% from Rs. 30.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.74 crore in June 2022 down 16.25% from Rs. 4.93 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.69 crore in June 2022 down 37.94% from Rs. 3.40 crore in June 2021.

 

Pesti and Brew
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 29.80 105.29 30.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 29.80 105.29 30.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 25.36 73.07 28.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.35 30.24 3.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.42 0.70 0.31
Depreciation 0.07 0.07 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.38 2.16 1.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.77 -0.96 -3.48
Other Income 0.00 0.03 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.77 -0.94 -3.48
Interest 0.97 0.31 1.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.74 -1.25 -4.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.74 -1.25 -4.93
Tax -- 0.00 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.74 -1.25 -4.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.74 -1.25 -4.93
Equity Share Capital 1.38 1.05 1.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -41.72 -11.91 -47.00
Diluted EPS -41.72 -11.91 -47.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -41.72 -11.91 -47.00
Diluted EPS -41.72 -11.91 -47.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 18, 2022
