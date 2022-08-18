Pesti and Brew Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.80 crore, down 1.67% Y-o-Y
August 18, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pesti and Brew are:
Net Sales at Rs 29.80 crore in June 2022 down 1.67% from Rs. 30.31 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.74 crore in June 2022 down 16.25% from Rs. 4.93 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.69 crore in June 2022 down 37.94% from Rs. 3.40 crore in June 2021.
|Pesti and Brew
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.80
|105.29
|30.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.80
|105.29
|30.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|25.36
|73.07
|28.84
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.35
|30.24
|3.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.42
|0.70
|0.31
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.38
|2.16
|1.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.77
|-0.96
|-3.48
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.03
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.77
|-0.94
|-3.48
|Interest
|0.97
|0.31
|1.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.74
|-1.25
|-4.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.74
|-1.25
|-4.93
|Tax
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.74
|-1.25
|-4.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.74
|-1.25
|-4.93
|Equity Share Capital
|1.38
|1.05
|1.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-41.72
|-11.91
|-47.00
|Diluted EPS
|-41.72
|-11.91
|-47.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-41.72
|-11.91
|-47.00
|Diluted EPS
|-41.72
|-11.91
|-47.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited