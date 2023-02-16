Pesti and Brew Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.11 crore, down 77.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pesti and Brew are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.11 crore in December 2022 down 77.49% from Rs. 76.02 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2022 up 300.03% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.63 crore in December 2022 up 696.97% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.
Pesti and Brew EPS has increased to Rs. 18.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.11 in December 2021.
|
|Pesti and Brew
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.11
|4.26
|76.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.11
|4.26
|76.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.42
|3.64
|71.26
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.71
|2.76
|1.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.22
|0.04
|0.38
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.00
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.14
|-0.29
|2.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.56
|-1.89
|0.26
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.57
|-1.89
|0.26
|Interest
|0.02
|0.28
|1.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.54
|-2.17
|-1.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.54
|-2.17
|-1.27
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.54
|-2.17
|-1.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.54
|-2.17
|-1.27
|Equity Share Capital
|1.38
|1.38
|1.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|18.50
|-15.80
|-12.11
|Diluted EPS
|18.50
|--
|-12.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|18.50
|-15.80
|-12.11
|Diluted EPS
|18.50
|--
|-12.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
