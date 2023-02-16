 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pesti and Brew Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.11 crore, down 77.49% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pesti and Brew are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.11 crore in December 2022 down 77.49% from Rs. 76.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2022 up 300.03% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.63 crore in December 2022 up 696.97% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

Pesti and Brew
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17.11 4.26 76.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 17.11 4.26 76.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.42 3.64 71.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.71 2.76 1.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.22 0.04 0.38
Depreciation 0.06 0.00 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.14 -0.29 2.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.56 -1.89 0.26
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.57 -1.89 0.26
Interest 0.02 0.28 1.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.54 -2.17 -1.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.54 -2.17 -1.27
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.54 -2.17 -1.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.54 -2.17 -1.27
Equity Share Capital 1.38 1.38 1.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.50 -15.80 -12.11
Diluted EPS 18.50 -- -12.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.50 -15.80 -12.11
Diluted EPS 18.50 -- -12.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited