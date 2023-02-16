English
    Pesti and Brew Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.11 crore, down 77.49% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pesti and Brew are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.11 crore in December 2022 down 77.49% from Rs. 76.02 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2022 up 300.03% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.63 crore in December 2022 up 696.97% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

    Pesti and Brew EPS has increased to Rs. 18.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.11 in December 2021.

    Pesti and Brew
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.114.2676.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.114.2676.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.423.6471.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.712.761.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.220.040.38
    Depreciation0.060.000.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.14-0.292.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.56-1.890.26
    Other Income0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.57-1.890.26
    Interest0.020.281.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.54-2.17-1.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.54-2.17-1.27
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.54-2.17-1.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.54-2.17-1.27
    Equity Share Capital1.381.381.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.50-15.80-12.11
    Diluted EPS18.50---12.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.50-15.80-12.11
    Diluted EPS18.50---12.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

