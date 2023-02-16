Pesti and Brew Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.11 crore, down 77.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.11 crore in December 2022 down 77.49% from Rs. 76.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2022 up 300.03% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.63 crore in December 2022 up 696.97% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

Pesti and Brew EPS has increased to Rs. 18.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.11 in December 2021.