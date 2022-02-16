Pesti and Brew Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 76.02 crore, up 65.63% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 06:05 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pesti and Brew are:
Net Sales at Rs 76.02 crore in December 2021 up 65.63% from Rs. 45.89 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021 down 10.99% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021 down 52.86% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2020.
|Pesti and Brew
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|76.02
|27.36
|45.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|76.02
|27.36
|45.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|71.26
|26.64
|42.43
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.50
|-0.32
|0.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.38
|0.33
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.55
|1.30
|2.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.26
|-0.66
|0.61
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.06
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.26
|-0.60
|0.62
|Interest
|1.54
|1.49
|1.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.27
|-2.08
|-1.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.27
|-2.08
|-1.16
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.27
|-2.08
|-1.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.27
|-2.08
|-1.15
|Equity Share Capital
|1.05
|1.05
|1.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.11
|-19.85
|-10.91
|Diluted EPS
|-12.11
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.11
|-19.85
|-10.91
|Diluted EPS
|-12.11
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited