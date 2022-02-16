Pesti and Brew Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 76.02 crore, up 65.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.02 crore in December 2021 up 65.63% from Rs. 45.89 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021 down 10.99% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021 down 52.86% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2020.